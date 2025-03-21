Segway Recalls 220,000 E-Scooters After 20 People Injured

Segway has recalled about 220,000 Segway Ninebot Max KickScooters after 20 people fell when the handlebars or stem folded.

The recall includes all Segway Ninebot Max G30P and Max G30LP KickScooters, which are foldable electric scooters (“e-scooters”) that can reach speeds up to 20 mph and travel up to 25 miles on a charge.

Users can be seriously injured if the e-scooter handlebars or stem folds unexpectedly during use. According to the recall:

“The folding mechanism can fail and cause the handlebars or stem to fold while the scooter is in use, posing a fall hazard to consumers.”

Segway said it received 68 reports of folding mechanism failures, including 20 injuries to include abrasions, bruises, lacerations and broken bones.

The recalled e-scooters were sold at Best Buy, Costco, Walmart, Target and Sam’s Club nationwide and online at Segway.com and Amazon.com from January 2020 through February 2025 for between $600 and $1,000.

Segway is urging customers to immediately stop using the recalled e-scooters.

Segway is not offering a refund at this time. Instead, customers should contact Segway to determine whether the folding mechanism needs adjustment and to receive a free maintenance kit.

The kit will include tools and instructions for checking and tightening the folding mechanism and keeping it properly maintained.

For more information, visit the Segway recall website at https://service.segway.com/us-en/recall, and enter your product name: Segway Ninebot Max G30P and Ninebot Max G30LP KickScooters.

Source: Segway Recalls Segway Ninebot Max G30P and Max G30LP KickScooters Due to Fall Hazard and Risk of Serious Injury