Dozens of boxes of Savage Cat Food, a raw chicken pet food, were recalled after reports of cats who got sick or died of Bird Flu (H5N1).

The recall was issued by Savage Pet Food, a California-based raw pet food company that sold Savage Cat Food (Chicken) to retailers in California, Colorado, New York, Pennsylvania, and Washington.

In February, the company was made aware of a cat in Colorado who was infected with H5N1 after eating the food. Tests on an unopened pouch of Savage Cat Food were “non-negative,” the company said.

Three cats in New York City also got H5N1 after eating Savage Cat Food. Two of those cats died, including a kitten who ate the food, and another cat who was exposed to the kitten but did not eat the food, according to the New York City Department of Health warning.

The recall involves Savage Cat Food (Chicken) with Lot Code/Best-By Date of 11152026, which is printed on the bottom of each pouch. The product was distributed in November 2024.

The raw chicken pet food was sold in plastic pouches. The pouches were packaged inside cardboard boxes. The recall includes 66 large boxes (84-oz.) and 74 small boxes (21-oz.).

No human illnesses were reported, but people could get sick if they handled the food, or were exposed to sick cats, and got live H5N1 virus in their eyes, nose, or mouth.

Anyone who fed pets the recalled Savage Cat Food products should be vigilant for symptoms of Bird Flu (H5N1) in themselves, pets, or people in their household, according to the recall:

“People who handled the recalled products should watch for symptoms of bird flu, including eye redness or irritation (conjunctivitis), cough, sore throat, sneezing, runny/stuffy nose, muscle/body aches, headaches, fatigue, fever, trouble breathing, seizures, rash, diarrhea, nausea, and/or vomiting.”

People with signs of H5N1 after being exposed to Savage Cat Food should contact their healthcare provider and local health department.

Source: Savage Pet Recalls Savage Cat Food Chicken – Large and Small Boxes Because of Possible Bird Flu Health Risk