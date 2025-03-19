SeaBear Company, a seafood manufacturer based in Anacortes, Washington, has recalled two varieties of chowder in plastic pouches due to a packaging problem that poses a risk of botulism.

Botulism is a potentially deadly type of food poisoning that can cause a life-threatening illness and paralysis.

Customers are being warned not to use the recalled chowder, even if it does not look or smell spoiled.

The recall involves the following products:

SeaBear Salmon Chowder : Net wt.12oz. — SeaBear Smokehouse— UPC 0 34507 07001 3 — Enjoy By: 10/2028, 11/2028, 12/2028, 1/2029

: Net wt.12oz. — SeaBear Smokehouse— UPC 0 34507 07001 3 — Enjoy By: 10/2028, 11/2028, 12/2028, 1/2029 Alehouse Clam Chowder: Net wt 12oz — SeaBear Smokehouse — UPC 0 34507 07021 1 — Enjoy By: 6/2028, 11/2028, 1/2029

The plastic pouches may not be sealed properly, according to SeaBear. This could allow for contamination with Clostridium botulinum, the bacteria that causes botulism.

Eating just a small taste of food that contains the botulism toxin can be deadly, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Botulism can weaken muscles used in breathing, which can lead to difficulty breathing and even death. The classic symptoms of Botulism include difficulty swallowing, muscle weakness that spreads down the body, drooping eyelids, slurred speech, double-vision, stomach pain, and more.

People experiencing these problems should seek immediate medical attention.

Source: Seabear Company Recalls Smoked Salmon Chowder and Alehouse Clam Chowder Because of Possible Health Risk