Thousands of toddler step-stools have been recalled after a tragic report of a young child who fell and suffered a serious brain injury.

The recall involves about 10,300 Onasti® Toddler Tower Stools that were sold on Amazon.com from March 2024 through December 2024.

These products are plastic, foldable step-stools that are designed to let a young child climb up to counter-height in the kitchen or bathroom.

The problem is that “the stools can collapse or tip over while in use, posing serious fall and injury hazards to children,” the recall warns.

There were 4 reports of Onasti Toddler Tower Stools tipping over or collapsing. Two children suffered injuries. One child suffered bruising, and the other report involved a brain injury to a toddler.

No further details were provided about the injuries, but a traumatic brain injury in a child can have serious lifelong complications, depending on the severity of the injury.

The recall was announced by Blissful-Time, a manufacturer based in China that sells children’s products on Amazon.com.

The company is urging parents and caregivers to immediately stop using the recalled step-stools, store them away from children, and install a repair kit that will contain 2 steps, a base, and a guardrail.

To register for a repair kit or get information, visit https://onasti.com/pages/product-recall-information.

Source: Onasti Toddler Tower Stools Recalled Due to Serious Fall and Injury Hazards; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by Blissful-Time