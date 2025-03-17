Danone has recalled about 75,000 bottles of International Delight Coffee Creamer due to spoilage and illnesses.

There were “complaints of spoilage and illness with the use of the products,” according to the recall. There were no further details about the types of illnesses or complaints, but the health risk is likely low.

The FDA issues Class II recalls for “temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.”

The recall involves two flavors of International Delight Coffee Creamer with the following product information:

International Delight Coffee Creamer — Flavor: CINNABON CLASSIC CINNAMON ROLL — 32 FL OZ (1 QT) 946 mL — UPC 0 41271 01993 3 — Distributed by: Danone US, LLC — BEST BY: 03 JUL 2025

— 32 FL OZ (1 QT) 946 mL — UPC 0 41271 01993 3 — Distributed by: Danone US, LLC — BEST BY: 03 JUL 2025 International Delight Coffee Creamer — Flavor: HAZELNUT — 32 FL OZ (1 QT) 946 mL — UPC 0 41271 02565 2 — Distributed by: Danone US, LLC — BEST BY: 02 JUL 2025

The products were shipped to 31 states, including: Alaska, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Caroline, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

Anyone who bought this product should discard it immediately, or return it to the store where it was purchased for a refund.

There may be a risk of illness from drinking this product. If you believe you may have fallen ill after drinking this product, contact your healthcare provider immediately and tell them about this recall.

Source: More than 75K bottles of International Delight coffee creamer voluntarily recalled