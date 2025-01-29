Battery-Powered Heated Socks Linked to Fire & Burn Hazards

Consumers should immediately stop using WOTOTIC and Ackpair Heated Socks because the battery poses a risk of serious burn injuries and a fire hazard, according to federal safety officials.

The warning involves WOTOTIC and Ackpair Heated Socks with model number HS101. They are 100% cotton and have a lithium-polymer battery and a temperature switch at the top.

These battery-powered heated socks have been linked to 7 incident reports, including 4 reports of fires and 3 reports of the socks “sparking or malfunctioning, all of which resulted in burn injuries, including second- and third-degree burns,” according to the warning.

Safety officials urged consumers to “immediately remove the battery packs from the socks and dispose of them following local hazardous waste disposal procedures,” in a warning that was posted in October 2024.

These defective heated socks were sold online by a China-based manufacturer who has “been unresponsive to CPSC requests for information about this product or to a recall,” according to the agency.

The socks were sold on Amazon.com, Backcountryoutdoor.com and Snapklik.com from September 2023 through October 2024

The CPSC is urging customers to report incidents and injuries involving these heated socks (or any other products) on https://www.saferproducts.gov/.

There has been growing awareness about the hidden dangers of battery-powered heated clothing in recent months, especially socks. For example, a man in Minnesota was severely burned on his foot when the battery in his heated insoles suddenly exploded.

These defective lithium batteries pose serious safety hazards when they overheat or catch on fire, because the battery is often in close contact with skin when it explodes.

Source: CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using WOTOTIC and Ackpair Heated Socks Due to Risk of Serious Burn Injury and Fire Hazard; Sold on Amazon.com