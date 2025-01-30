BJ's and Big 5 Recall Portable Stadium Seats for Fall Hazard

AMX Global has recalled about 22,500 portable folding stadium seats after reports of people who were injured in falls.

The seats were recalled because the bleacher security hooks can crack and break, which poses fall and injury hazards to consumers.

There were 5 reports of the security hook breaking, including 2 reports of people who fell. One person who fell suffered an injury involving bruising, headaches, and a pinched nerve, according to the recall.

Consumers can identify the recalled stadium seats by looking for the brand-names “BJ’s Wholesale Club” or “Black Sierra.” The seats from BJ’s have the “Berkley Jensen” logo on the back top side.

The recalled Berkley Jensen seats have the date code “04/2022” on the white tag on the bottom of the seat.

The Rrecalled Black Sierra Equipment seats have the date codes “05/2022” or “11/2022” on the white tag on the bottom of the seat.

They seats were sold nationwide at BJ’s Wholesale Club, Big 5 stores, and Amazon.com from July 2022 through January 2024.

The manufacturer, AMX Global, is urging consumers to immediately stop using the recalled stadium seats. To get a refund or find more information, visit https://stadiumseatrecall.com/.

The website has instructions on how to confirm that your seat is part of the recall, destroy the seats, take photos, and register for a refund.

Source: AMX Global Recalls Portable Folding Stadium Seats Due to Fall and Injury Hazards