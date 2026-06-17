The CPSC is warning people to stop using Sekaer Electric Kettles because the travel-size water boilers can pressurize and suddenly spew hot steam or liquid, which “poses a risk of serious injury or death” from severe burn injuries.

Safety officials said they were aware of 116 reports of the kettles releasing hot liquid or steam unexpectedly. There were 89 injury reports, including people who suffered severe 2nd- and 3rd-degree burns.

The direct warning was issued on June 11, 2026, after the online Chinese seller “Sekaer Store” was unresponsive to the CPSC’s requests for a recall.

The warning covers all Sekaer portable electric kettles. These stainless-steel boilers were sold in 330-mL, 380-mL, 400-mL or 500 mL sizes. They came in a variety of colors, including black, white, green, white with gold, black with gold or gray with silver.

The “Sekaer” logo appears on the front of the kettle. The model numbers SY-618, SKE-833, SKE-840 or SKE-850 are printed on the product packaging.

The kettles were sold online at Amazon.com, Walmart.com, eBay.com and Sears.com.

Burn injuries from scalding water and steam can be life-threatening. A second-degree burn damages the top two layers of skin and can produce blistering, swelling, intense redness and a shiny, moist appearance.

Even more serious is a third-degree burn, which destroys all three layers of skin and reaches the fatty tissue underneath.

Because third-degree burns can destroy nerve endings, the wound may not hurt at first. These injuries often require skin grafts and can be life-threatening.

The CPSC urges consumers to stop using the kettles immediately and dispose of them. Do NOT sell or give the kettles away. Consumers can report incidents involving the kettles to the agency at SaferProducts.gov.

Consumers who were burned by a Sekaer kettle may have legal options. A product liability attorney can advise injured consumers about their rights.

Source: CPSC Warns Consumers to Stop Using Sekaer Electric Kettles Immediately Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Burn Hazard