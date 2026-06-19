A woman from West Virginia who was burned by a pressure cooker that she purchased at Walmart has filed a product liability lawsuit in Arkansas, the state where the retail giant is headquartered.

Her lawsuit claims that a Farberware® 7-in-1 programmable pressure cooker that was sold by Walmart suddenly exploded because the lid opened while the unit was pressurized, spraying scalding-hot food and liquid onto her body.

According to the lawsuit, she was using the pressure cooker on July 4, 2024, when the lid blew off the pot during normal use. The scalding-hot contents were ejected onto her body, and she suffered partial -thickness burn injuries.

Her burns required several medical procedures, including wound debridement. These burns resulted in permanent scarring, according to the complaint.

The lawsuit alleges the Farberware 7-in-1, a 6-quart electric model sold under the model number WM-CS6004W, contains a design defect that can allow the lid to be rotated and removed while the unit is still pressurized, even when it appears that all the pressure has been released.

Walmart advertises the safety features of the pressure cooker, including a locking lid that is designed to prevent it from opening while pressurized. The owner’s manual describes additional safeguards that are supposed to prevent the lid from unlocking until the float valve drops.

The lawsuit asserts that those safety mechanisms were defective and failed to prevent the lid from opening when the unit was still pressurized.

Walmart has not issued a recall for the Farberware pressure cookers. Instead, the lawsuit accuses the company of putting profits ahead of safety by continuing to sell the cookers, failing to warn consumers about the risks, and failing to issue a recall despite a growing number of incidents.

The plaintiff is seeking compensation for past and future medical expenses, physical pain, mental anguish, loss of enjoyment of life, and other damages.

The case is one of a growing number of lawsuits over electric pressure cookers that can allegedly open or explode when under pressure. Many other burn-injury lawsuits have been filed against Walmart and other companies in recent years involving popular brands such as Instant Pot, Ninja Foodi, and Crock-Pot.

Consumers who were burned by a pressure cooker that exploded, or the lid opened when it was still pressurized, may have legal options. A product liability attorney can advise victims of their legal rights.

The Farberware Pressure Cooker Lawsuit was filed against Walmart Inc. (the only defendant named in the lawsuit) on June 8, 2026, in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Arkansas — Case Number 5:26-cv-05131-TLB.

Source: Lawsuit Alleges Farberware 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker From Walmart Exploded, Caused Partial Thickness Burns