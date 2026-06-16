Nara Organics recalled all of its organic powdered infant formula because it might be contaminated with the bacteria that causes botulism, Clostridium botulinum.

The voluntary recall covers Nara Organics Whole Milk Organic Powdered Infant Formula in both the 700-gram can (UPC 860013251901) and the 400-gram can (UPC 860013251918).

The formula was distributed nationally across Target retail stores, Target.com, and Nara.com between July 2025 and June 2026.

Nara said the company was contacted by the FDA and the CDC on June 12, 2026, with information about 3 cases of infant botulism in babies who had consumed Nara formula.

All 3 infants were hospitalized and treated with BabyBIG (Botulism Immune Globulin Intravenous) in California, Washington, and Pennsylvania. No deaths have been reported.

According to the FDA outbreak advisory, the babies got sick between April and May 2026. The most recent illness was on May 31, 2026.

Infant botulism is a rare illness that occurs when a baby swallows Clostridium botulinum spores. The spores grow and colonize the baby’s immature gut, producing extremely poisonous neurotoxins. Left untreated, infant botulism can be deadly.

Infants may show symptoms like constipation, poor feeding, drooping eyelids, sluggish pupils, low muscle tone, difficulty sucking and swallowing, a weak or altered cry, generalized weakness, and respiratory difficulty that can progress to respiratory arrest.

To date, no cants of Nara infant formula have actually tested positive for C. botulinum, but testing is ongoing and it is a challenging process. State officials have collected leftover formula for testing, with results expected in the coming weeks.

On its recall page, Nara is urging parents to immediately stop feeding babies all Nara Organics Infant Formula. The company will automatically refund customers who ordered from its website in May or June 2026, with funds returned in 10 to 15 days.

Customers whose last order was before May 2026 can take a photo of the bottom of each can and submit a refund request form.

The 700-gram cans were also sold at Target. Those customers can return the product to a Target store or follow Target’s online return instructions. Target did not sell the 400-gram cans.

This is the second major recall for infant formula after an outbreak of botulism. In November 2025, all cans of ByHeart Whole Nutrition Infant Formula were recalled after dozens of babies were hospitalized with infant botulism. Clostridium botulinum was later identified in some cans.

Parents and caregivers can find updates on the FDA outbreak investigation page and the CDC food safety alert.

If you believe your baby was harmed after consuming Nara Infant Formula, you may have legal options, and a product liability attorney can advise you on their rights.

Source: Nara Organics Recalls All Lots of Nara Infant Formula Because of Possible Health Risk (FDA)