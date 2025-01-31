Matrix Training Cycles Recalled for Fall & Injury Hazard

Over 12,885 exercise bicycles that were sold under the Matrix® brand-name have been recalled due to a fall hazard.

The recall was announced by the manufacturer of Matrix Fitness equipment, Johnson Health Tech North America (“JHTNA”).

Matrix Fitness said it identified a potential safety risk with certain Matrix Training Cycles Models: CXC-02, CXM-02, CXM-03, CXP-03, CXV, that were sold between January 2021 and October 2024.

The problem is that the “training cycles’ adjustable seat can unexpectedly lower while in use, posing a fall hazard to the rider.”

No injuries were reported, but there were 63 reports of seats unexpectedly lowering. There were 2 reports that users fell off the cycle when the seat lowered.

The recalled exercise bikes were sold to gyms and commercial fitness facilities by JHTNA directly and 3rd-party distributors.

The company is urging customers to immediately stop using the recalled cycles and contact JHTNA to schedule a service technician to install a free repair kit.

The technician will fix the cycles by repairing the seat height adjustment lever mechanism, according to the recall.

For more information, you can read the Important Safety Recall Notice letter provided by Matrix Fitness, or visit the recall website at https://www.matrixfitness.com/us/eng/recalls.

Source: Johnson Health Tech North America Recalls Matrix-Brand Training Cycles Due to Fall Hazard