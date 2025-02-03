Gerber has recalled all batches of Gerber® Soothe ‘N’ Chew Teething Sticks due to a choking hazard for babies and children.

Soothe ‘N’ Chew Teething Sticks, which are tube-shaped edible teethers in Strawberry-Apple and Banana flavors.

Gerber said it will recall and discontinue these products after multiple reports of babies who choked on the teething sticks, including one report of a baby who had to be rushed to a hospital emergency room.

The recall comes after months of online complaints from parents who said their child choked on a Gerber Sooth ‘N’ Chew Teething Stick.

For example, there are terrifying reports from parents on Reddit who said their babies choked on Gerber teething sicks, such as: “Yesterday a piece broke off and got lodged in his throat and we had to do the Heimlich maneuver to get the piece out.”

Another parent wrote: “We had a very scary moment a few weeks ago when our daughter (then 7 months) choked on a piece that broke off. They’re supposed to slowly dissolve, and I had to flip her over and hit her back to dislodge the piece that was stuck.”

Gerber is warning consumers not to feed Soothe ‘N’ Chew Teething Sticks to their child and return it to the store for a refund.

Source: Gerber Products Company Announces Recall and Discontinuation of All Batches of Gerber® Soothe N Chew® Teething Sticks Due To Choking Hazard