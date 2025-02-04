Blue Ridge Beef has recalled about 5,700 pounds of their 2-pound bags of frozen Natural Mix Dog Food due to Salmonella.

The product is labeled as Blue Ridge Beef® Natural Mix For Dogs — 100% Pure — Natural Pet Food — No Preservatives — No Additives.

The recall involves Lot # N25/12/31 (Lot numbers are stamped in the clips on the end of the chubs/bags) and UPC# 854298001054.

They were distributed between January 3 and January 24, 2025 in the states of Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York State, Tennessee, and Rhode Island.

The product was sold frozen in 2-pounds plastic bags or tubes called “chubs.” The ingredients include ground beef, ground green tripe (stomach lining), ground beef heart, and ground beef liver.

The recall was issued after samples collected by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture tested positive for Salmonella.

Pets can get sick from Salmonella in their food. Humans who handle the food can also get sick through cross-contamination, especially if they do not thoroughly wash their hands or surfaces.

Pets with Salmonella infections may be lethargic (more tired than usual) and have diarrhea, fever, vomiting. Some pets only have a decreased appetite, fever, and abdominal pain. Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals or humans.

Blue Ridge Beef is urging consumers to return the recalled dog food to the place of purchase for a refund, “or destroy the food in a way that children, pets, and wildlife cannot access. … Wash and sanitize pet food bowls, cups, and storage containers.”

Source: Blue Ridge Beef Issues a Recall of Blue Ridge Beef Natural Mix Due to Salmonella Contamination