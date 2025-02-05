The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) has announced a recall for oysters harvested in Area 3 due to “norovirus-like illnesses.”

At least 15 people reported illnesses after eating oysters that were sold at several unnamed New Orleans-area restaurants between January 15 and January 31, 2025.

The illnesses were not life-threatening, but two people were hospitalized. They have both been discharged.

Health officials shut down harvesting in Area 3 and ordered a recall for all oysters collected there since January 10. The area will reopen when they meet sanitation standards. “Oyster waters are cleaned by the natural cycle of tides,” the recall explained.

The contaminated oysters were harvested from Area 3, which is located east of Lake Borgne, north of Eloi Bay, including the Chandeleur Islands and surrounding marshes.

Health officials said:

“Norovirus is a virus that causes the “stomach flu,” or vomiting and diarrhea, in people. Norovirus usually begins 12 to 48 hours after exposure. Symptoms usually include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and stomach cramping. Sometimes people have a low-grade fever, chills, headache, muscle aches and a general sense of tiredness. The illness is usually brief, with symptoms lasting a day or two.”

Oysters are filter-feeding animals that can accumulate contaminants in the water, including viruses that can infect people.

Norovirus is heat-resistant, and can survive unless it is cooked to temperatures above 145°F. Quick-steaming is not hot enough to kill norovirus. Norovirus can remain infectious when refrigerated or frozen, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Source: LDH recalls oysters and closes Oyster Harvesting Area 3