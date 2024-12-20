An avid hunter and fisherman from Minnesota is warning others about the serious burn hazards from rechargeable heated socks and insoles.

Tyler Morris of Trimont, Minnesota, said his heated insoles were not even turned on when the battery suddenly exploded inside his boot.

His wife also shared graphic photos his charred foot and melted-off skin when he was hospitalized, showing just how severe these types of burn injuries from rechargeable lithium-ion battery fires can be.

Morris explained that he bought the rechargeable heated insoles last year from iHEAT, a China-based manufacturer on Amazon.com that is no longer selling the products.

This year he recently put the insoles back in his boots for deer hunting season, and although they were not working very well, he decided to keep them in his boots for comfort.

Last week, on Thursday December 12, he said he suddenly felt a sharp pain in his right foot “like a knife stabbed me in my heel.” Within seconds, it got extremely hot and smoke billowed out of his boot.

He was able to kick his boot off in 5 seconds, but still suffered 2nd- and 3rd-degree burns on his foot that may need skin grafts or cause scarring. He said he lost some feeling in parts of his foot.

Even more alarming, he is not alone: “The doctor there told us that I was the third person she had seen for this this week.”

The family is now coming forward to warn others about the hidden burn hazards from rechargeable battery-powered electric clothing — whether it is a heated insole, socks, gloves, vests, coats, and other apparel.

Source: Minnesota man suffers second and third-degree burns after heated insoles explode inside his boots