About 63,000 lithium-ion batteries for SKIL Lawnmowers and Outdoor Tools were recalled due to fire and burn injury hazards.

The recall involves SKIL 40V 5.0 Ah Lithium-Ion Batteries that were manufactured before May 1, 2021.

The batteries were sold individually (with model number BY8708-00) and used with all SKIL 40V tools. The words “SKIL” and “PWRCORE 40” are printed on the batteries.

There were 100 reports of “thermal incidents involving the batteries.” The reports included battery fires, overheating, melting, and smoking.

There were also 8 people who reported minor burns and/or smoke inhalation injuries, as well as 49 reports of related property damage.

The recalled SKIL batteries and tools were sold at Lowe’s, hardware and home improvement stores nationwide, Amazon.com, Walmart.com, and Lowes.com, from October 2019 to December 2024.

Customers should stop using the recalled SKIL batteries and register for a replacement battery or a refund of the price of the battery.

To check if your battery was recalled, enter the serial number on the recall website, where you can also register for a refund or a free replacement battery: https://www.skil.com/recalls.

Source: Chervon North America Recalls SKIL 40V 5.0Ah Lithium-Ion Batteries for SKIL Lawnmowers and Outdoor Tools Due to Fire and Burn Hazard