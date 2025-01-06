BlendJet has provided new information for customers who are affected by a recall involving 4.8 million BlendJet 2 Portable Blenders.

BlendJet announced the recall in December 2023, warning that certain units “can overheat or catch fire and the blades can break, posing fire and laceration hazards to consumers.”

At the time, there were “approximately 329 reports of the blades breaking while in use, and an additional 17 reports of overheating or fires resulting in property damage claims of approximately $150,000.”

There were also 49 reports of people who suffered minor burns, and one person who reported a laceration injury (cuts).

The recall involved certain BlendJet 2 Portable Blenders that were sold in a variety of colors and designs. They were available at Costco, Walmart, Target, other stores and online from October 2020 through November 2023, when they were a popular gift for the holiday season.

BlendJet asked customers to destroy the blenders, upload photos, and register for a free replacement — but some consumers have been waiting for months.

In December 2024, BlendJet updated their contact information for people who are still seeking a remedy. For more information, you can check if your BlendJet 2 Portable Blender was recalled by visiting the recall website at: https://blendjet.com/safetyandrecall.

Source: BLENDJET 2 GLOBAL SAFETY RECALL NOTICE