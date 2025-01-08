The New Jersey-based cheese maker Abbey Specialty Foods has recalled some Wicklow Gold Cheddar Cheese due to a risk of food poisoning.

The recall involves Wicklow Gold Cheddar Nettle & Chive (5.2-oz.) and Wicklow Gold Cheddar Tomato & Herb (5.2-oz.) products, which were advertised as “Handmade Irish Artisan Cheese.”

The cheeses were recalled because they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, which is a type of bacteria that can cause life-threatening food poisoning or pregnancy complications.

No illnesses were reported, but the risk of Listeria infections was discovered by the supplier Wicklow Farmhouse Cheese LTD.

The recall only involves products with the following information:

Wicklow Gold Cheddar Nettle & Chive (5.2 oz) Item #28472 Batch #24192 Lot #1113880 Sell-By Date 6/2/2025 UPC 797776045730 GTIN 73585016606300

Wicklow Gold Cheddar Tomato & Herb (5.2-oz.) Item #28473 Batch #24175 Lot #1113881 Sell-By Date 6/2/2025 UPC 797776045778 GTIN 73585017737300



These cheese products were sold in the states of Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, Ohio, and Colorado, but they had “had limited distribution in the United States,” according to the recall notice.

Health officials are urging customers who have any of the Wicklow Gold cheeses listed above to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund, or dispose of the products.

Source: Abbey Specialty Foods Recalls Wicklow Gold Cheddar Nettle & Chive 5.2 oz and Wicklow Gold Cheddar Tomato & Herb 5.2 oz Because of Possible Health Risk

