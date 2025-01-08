BCI Burke and Playdale Playgrounds recalled over 400 in-ground merry-go-rounds after two children suffered finger crushing injuries.

The children were injured when their fingers got trapped in a narrow space between the rotating platform and the stationary outer rim.

The problem is that the gap between the rotating platform and the rim can narrow too much, which poses a “crushing hazard to children.”

According to there recall, there were “reports of two incidents of fingers getting trapped in the gap between the rotating platform and the outer rim, resulting in two finger crushing injuries.”

The recall involves Inclusive Orbit Merry-Go-Rounds with model numbers 560-0042 or 560-0051. They were sold from April 2019 through October 2024 to schools, parks, municipalities, or churches.

Unlike a traditional merry-go-round, Inclusive Orbit Merry-Go-Rounds have a spinning circular platform that is level with the ground surrounding it. The product also has three handrails and a seat.

The manufacturer is urging customers to contact the company for a repair. For more information, email BCI Burke at orbit@bciburke.com or visit the recall website online at https://www.bciburke.com/recall.

Source: BCI Burke Recalls Playground Merry-Go-Rounds Due to Crush Hazard