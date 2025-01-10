John Deere ZTrak Mowers Recalled for Kawasaki Engine Fire Hazard

Deere & Company has recalled over 40,000 John Deere ZTrak™ Zero Turn Mowers with Kawasaki Engines due to fire and burn hazards.

The recall involves John Deere ZTrak Mowers with model numbers Z720E, Z730M, Z740R and Z760R.

The problem is that the voltage regulator in the mower’s engine can fail during use, or while the mower is being stored. This can cause the engine to overheat, which poses fire and burn hazards.

There were 5 fires reported, as well as 26 reports of melting and/or smoking when the Kawasaki engines overheated.

The recalled ZTrak Mowers were sold nationwide between October 2018 and September 2024 for between $8,000 and $11,500.

This is not the first time John Deere has recalled mowers with Kawasaki engines that can overheat. A similar recall was announced in June 2024 after Kawasaki engines were linked to 8 reports of fires.

The previous recall involved Bad Boy Mowers, BigDog, Bobcat, Cub Cadet, Hustler, John Deere, and Kubota-brand lawn and garden equipment.

John Deere is urging customers to immediately stop using the recalled mowers and visit the recall website at https://www.deere.com/en/parts-and-service/recall-information/ for more information.

Source: Kawasaki Motors USA Recalls John Deere ZTrak Zero Turn Mowers with Kawasaki Engines Due to Fire and Burn Hazards