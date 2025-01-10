Walmart Dressers Recalled for Dangerous Tip-Over Hazard

ONME Direct has announced a recall for about 800 GIKPAL 12-Drawer Dressers that are dangerously unstable if they are not anchored to the wall.

The dressers pose “serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in injuries or death to children,” according to the recall warning.

The recall involves GIKPAL 12-Drawer Dressers with model numbers HI1437_13 (Color: Rustic Brown), HI1437_14 (Color: Black), or HI1437_02 (Color: White).

The model number and color is printed on the product packaging, along with “Fabric Dresser” and “Made in China.”

The dressers were sold exclusively on Walmart.com from January 2024 through November 2024 for about $91.

ONME Direct is urging customers to immediately stop using the recalled dressers if they are not properly anchored to the wall.

The dressers should be placed in an area that children cannot access. Then contact ONME Direct for instructions on how to get a full refund.

For more information, including pictures of the recalled dressers, visit the recall website at https://onmeus.com/pages/recall.

