Walmart has recalled over 12,000 cartons of Great Value Family Size Chicken broth because packaging problems could lead to spoilage.

The recall was announced in an Enforcement Report that was initiated in December 2024 and posted by the FDA on January 8, 2025.

The chicken broth was sold exclusively by Walmart, at 242 stores in nine states: Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

Customers can identify the recalled cartons of chicken broth with a “best-by” date of March 25, 2026, and UPC code 007874206684.

The recall involves 2,023 cases of the chicken broth product, which came in family-sized 48-oz. paper cartons.

Walmart said that a problem with the product packaging could “compromise the sterility of the product, resulting in spoilage.”

The product was recalled by Tree House Foods Inc., of Oak Brook, British Columbia. The company is urging customers to throw the product away or request a full refund from Walmart.

Source: Over 2,000 cases of Great Value chicken broth sold at Walmart recalled in 9 states