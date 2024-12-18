Mr. Christmas LLC has announced a recalled about 44,600 wireless Christmas tree light controllers due to a fire hazard.

The recalled light controllers were sold at Walmart, Target, and Cracker Barrel stores nationwide from July through November 2024.

The product consists of a decorative controller box with a switch or a lever that operates wirelessly to turn on Christmas tree lights. The product works with a white wireless receiver that plugs into an outlet.

Mr. Christmas said it received 10 reports of the wireless receiver that is plugged into an outlet overheating, including one report of a fire. No injuries were reported, but the problem poses a risk of burn injuries.

Walmart and Cracker Barrel recalled Christmas tree light controllers that were shaped like a green, red and white peppermint candy with a candy cane on/off lever, and the words “Christmas Light Controller.”

Target recalled Wondershop™ Christmas tree light controllers that were shaped like a square on/off switch-box with green, red, and white balls, and the words “Tree Lighting Switch” on the side of the box.

Mr. Christmas is urging consumers to immediately stop using this product and return it to the store where it was purchased for a refund.

For more information, including pictures of the recalled products and the wireless receiver that plugs into an outlet, visit the recall website at https://mrchristmas.com/pages/recall.

Source: Mr. Christmas Recalls Wireless Decorative Tree Light Controllers Due to Fire Hazard