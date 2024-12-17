Prinx Chengshan Tire North America (PCTNA) has recalled more than 541,000 winter tires because they may not provide enough traction.

The tires “do not have sufficient traction to perform in all snow weather conditions,” according to the recall.

The recall involves Fortune Tormenta and Prinx Hicountry winter replacement tires that were sold in more than 100 sizes, according to the National highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The tires are marked with the “Alpine Symbol,” which has a snowflake design inside a three-peaked mountain. However, the tires do not actually meet the traction requirements for snow tires in the U.S.

Snow tires that do not have enough traction could increase the risk of a crash in hazardous winter conditions, but no injuries were reported.

The tires were tested and met the European standard for snow tires, but when the manufacturer tested the tires to the American standard, the tires failed the test, according to the recall.

PCTNA said it is working on a remedy for consumers. The company will begin notifying owners starting on February 1, 2025.

