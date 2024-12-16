Tristar Products has been sued by a woman who was burned when the safety features failed on an Emeril Lagasse Pressure Air Fryer Plus.

The lawsuit involves an Emeril Lagasse Pressure Air Fryer Plus (Model #Y6D-AF-36B), which is a kitchen appliance that combines an air fryer with a pressure cooker.

The product was advertised to include safety features like a “safety lid lock,” a “positive pressure mechanism,” and a “lid positioning sensor,” according to the lawsuit.

These safety features were intended to prevent the unit from building up pressure if the lid was not properly closed, as well as to prevent the lid from opening until all of the pressure was released.

Despite these claims of “safety,” the plaintiff was able to open the lid when the unit was still pressurized. The sudden release of pressure also ejected burning-hot food and liquid, causing serious burn injuries.

The plaintiff, Amber D., is a woman from Grand Rapids, Minnesota, who claims that she was burned on December 22, 2020, “as result of the failure of the pressure cooker’s supposed ‘built-in safety devices.'”

Her pressure cooker lawsuit was filed against Tristar Products Inc. on December 3, 2024 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota — Case Number 0:24-cv-04354.