Stanley Recalls 2.6 Million Travel Mugs After Dozens Burned

Stanley has recalled all 2.6 million Switchback and Trigger Action Travel Mugs that were sold in the U.S. since 2016 after dozens of people were burned when the lid fell off.

The recalled mugs have faulty lids, according to Stanley: “These mug’s lid threads can shrink when exposed to heat and torque, causing the lid to detach during use, posing a burn hazard.”

There were 38 reports of people who were burned worldwide, including two people in the U.S. — and some of the burn injuries were quite severe, with 11 people who said they needed medical attention.

The mugs were sold from June 2016 through December 2024 on Amazon.com, Walmart, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Target, other stores nationwide and online for between $20-$50, depending on the model.

The mugs came in a variety of colors, several sizes (12-oz., 16-oz., and 20-oz.), with a polypropylene lid. The Stanley logo is on the front and bottom of the mug, with identifying information on the bottom.

Stanley urged customers to check their mugs and immediately stop using the recalled travel mugs. You can visit the recall website at http://www.stanley1913tmrecall.expertinquiry.com/ to verify product information and register for a free replacement lid.

Source: Stanley Recalls 2.6 Million Switchback and Trigger Action Travel Mugs Due to Burn Hazard