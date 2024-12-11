Anker Recalls 69,000 Speakers Linked to Fire and Burn Reports

Anker Innovations has recalled over 69,000 bluetooth speakers due to a fire hazard and a risk of burn injuries.

The recall involves Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speakers with lithium-ion batteries. They were sold exclusively on Amazon.com.

Anker said it received 33 reports of the lithium-ion batteries in the speakers overheating. Some reports described smoking or small fires when the battery overheated. One person suffered a minor burn.

The recall involves the lithium-ion battery packs in Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speakers that were sold exclusively on Amazon in 2023. Only lithium-ion battery packs in Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speakers with models A3102016, A3302011 and A3302031 are being recalled.

To check if your speaker was recalled, type in the “SN Code” on Anker’s websites for these recalls: https://us.soundcore.com/pages/a3102-recall and https://us.ankerwork.com/pages/a3302-recall.

Anker is urging customers to immediately stop using the recalled speakers. You can visit the Anker Support Website at https://support.anker.com/s/emailcontactus to verify that your speaker is affected by the recall, and register for a free replacement speaker.

Source: Anker Soundcore Lithium-Ion Battery Powered Bluetooth Speakers Recalled Due to Fire Hazard; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by Anker Innovations