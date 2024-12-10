Sunbeam Products and Newell Brands have been sued by a woman from Ohio who was burned by a pressure cooker.

The lawsuit was filed by Jazmin P., a woman who was injured on December 25, 2022 when she opened the lid on her Crock-Pot Express Crock Multi-Cooker (Model #CCPPC 600-V1).

Her lawsuit claims that the pressure cooker was defective and “unreasonably dangerous” because unsuspecting consumers can potentially open the lid when it is still pressurized.

When she opened the lid on the pressurized Crock-Pot, the sudden release of pressure ejected hot food and liquid onto her body, “causing her serious and substantial bodily injuries and damages.”

She is not the only person who has been burned by pressure cookers. Hundreds of lawsuits have been filed in recent years.

In 2020, more than 900,000 Crock-Pot Express Crock Multi-cookers were recalled due to a burn hazard. At the time, there were 99 reports of burn injuries, ranging in severity from 1st-degree to 3rd-degree burns.

Her Crock-Pot Lawsuit was filed against Sunbeam Products and Newell Brands on December 2, 2024 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio — Case Number 1:24-cv-02088.