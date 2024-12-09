Over 1 Million QVC Oven Gloves Recalled After 92 People Burned

QVC has recalled around 1.1 million Temp-tations Oven Gloves because they may not protect people from burns.

QVC announced the recall after 162 reports of insufficient heat protection, including 92 reports of people who suffered minor burn injuries.

The recall involves Temp-tations Oven Gloves that were sold in a variety of colors on QVC televised shows, QVC.com, and QVC digital shopping platforms from August 2018 through August 2024.

The oven gloves were sold in single pairs or sets of two-pairs for between $4 and $13. They were also bundled sets with other kitchen items (such as drying mats or trivets) for about $14 to $26 per set.

Customers can identify the recalled oven gloves by checking the model number: K51459, K76398, K47973, K48879, K85322, K96004, K92603, K308719, K309220, K309388 and K309516.

The oven gloves are made of cotton and elastane. They were sold in small and large sizes. The name “Temp-tations by Tara” is printed on a label that is stitched to the inside of the gloves.

Customers who bought these oven gloves should stop using them immediately. You can visit the recall website at https://www.recallrtr.com/ovengloves for more information on how to get a refund.

QVC said it will provide a refund with photographic proof of ownership: “Upon confirmation of a valid registration, we will issue a refund per pair of oven gloves. Your refund will be issued via check.”

Source: QVC Recalls More than One Million Temp-tations Oven Gloves Due to Burn Hazard