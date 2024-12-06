Yet another lawsuit has been filed by a person who was severely burned by a Maxi-Matic Pressure Cooker that exploded without warning.

The plaintiff, Letitia A., suffered 2nd-degree and 3rd-degree burns to her face and body while using a Maxi-Matic Elite Platinum 8-Quart Digital Electric Pressure Cooker (Model Number EPC-813).

The horrific accident occurred in January 2022, when she was using the pressure cooker to make turkey legs at her mother’s house in Michigan.

She said the pressure cooker exploded while she was standing just a few feet away:

“The lid of the pressure cooker suddenly exploded and boiling hot contents ejected onto her face, neck, arms, shoulders, torso and right foot.”

She was immediately rushed to the ER of a local hospital in Dearborn, but her burns were so severe that she had to be transported to the Burn Center of another hospital in Detroit, Michigan.

Despite high-level medical treatment and extensive follow-up care, she suffered permanent scarring due to her severe burn injuries.

Her lawsuit describes “horrendous pain and suffering” and “permanent physical scars and disfigurement in addition to significant emotional scars, from which she will never fully recover.”

The lawsuit was filed against the pressure cooker’s manufacturer: Pick Five Imports (doing business as Maxi-Matic, a California corporation).

Maxi-Matic is accused of selling pressure cookers that are defective and “unreasonably dangerous” because the lid can open when the unit is pressurized, resulting in an explosion of hot food, liquid, and steam.

Her pressure cooker lawsuit was filed on November 20, 2024 in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan (Southern Division) — Case Number 2:24-cv-13076-DPH-KGA.