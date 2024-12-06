A growing number of recalls have been announced in Texas and other states after cucumbers were linked to a Salmonella outbreak.

All of the recalled products contain cucumbers that were grown in Mexico and supplied to grocery stores in the U.S. by SunFed Produce.

The secondary recalls involve fresh whole cucumbers known as American or “slicer” cucumbers, as well as pre-sliced cucumber products, and products containing cucumbers (such as sushi rolls ).

Many stores in Texas have recalled cucumber products. For example, Walmart recalled Marketside® Fresh Cut Cucumber Slices that were sold at 34 stores in Texas. The recalls also include sushi rolls that were sold at Kroger, food service customers, and others in Texas.

The FDA provided a list of recalls and stores that recalled cucumbers, including Texas and possibly other states that may not be listed below:

Cucumbers that were supplied by SunFed Produce have been linked to a Salmonella outbreak with at least 68 confirmed illnesses in 19 states. Five of those illnesses were reported in Texas, but it is likely that many more people got sick, according to the CDC Outbreak Investigation.

Source: Outbreak Investigation of Salmonella: Cucumbers (November 2024)