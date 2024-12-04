The New York-based egg producer Handsome Brook Farms has recalled about 10,800 packages of eggs that were sold at Costco due to a risk of Salmonella.

The recall involves Costco’s Kirkland Signature® Organic Pasture-Raised 24-Count Eggs that were sold after November 22, 2024.

The eggs were distributed to 25 Costco stores in the states of Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

The recall units have Julian Code 327 and a Use-By Date of January 5, 2025, which is printed on the side of the plastic egg carton. The cartons have UPC 9661910680 and the “Kirkland Signature” label on the top.

Costco and Handsome Brook Farms initiated the recall after the company determined that “eggs not intended for retail distribution were instead packaged and distributed in retail packaging,” according to the recall.

No illnesses were reported, but people who eat eggs that are contaminated with Salmonella could develop a severe infection.

Symptoms of Salmonella often include fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare cases, the infection can cause severe complications, bloodstream infections, or death.

Source: Handsome Brook Farms Issues Recall of Kirkland Signature Organic Pasture Raised 24-Count Eggs Because of Possible Health Risk