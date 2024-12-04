SharkNinja has been sued by a woman who was severely cut by the blades on a Ninja Blender that she claims was dangerously defective.

The lawsuit was filed by Mikayla L., a woman from New Jersey who suffered lacerations (cuts) on her hands when she accidentally touched the razor-sharp blades on a Ninja Professional Plus Blender (Model BN701).

According to her lawsuit, she suffered “serious and substantial laceration injuries as the direct and proximate result of the Ninja blender’s blade assembly being improperly and safely packaged.”

She was injured on November 30, 2022, when she opened the box and reached in to pull out the brand-new blender. When she reached in, she was cut by the blade that were uncovered and loose in the box.

The lawsuit describes the dramatic aftermath of this incident:

“[Mikayla] immediately began bleeding and was consumed with pain. She screamed, waking her parents, and then she passed out. Her parents rushed into the kitchen to find Mikayla lying on the floor, faint, with blood pouring from her hand.”

As a result of this accident, she incurred “significant and painful bodily injuries, medical expenses, lost wages, physical pain, mental anguish, and diminished enjoyment of life,” her lawsuit claims.

The lawsuit accuses SharkNinja of selling “Ninja blenders that possess defects that make them unreasonably dangerous.”

She accuses SharkNinja of failing to use safer design alternatives (such as a simple cardboard covering over the blades), concealing these defects from consumers, failing to remove defective products from the marketplace, or recall the blenders to fix the problem.

Her Ninja Blender Lawsuit was filed against SharkNinja Operating LLC on October 30, 2024 in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey — Case Number 2:24-cv-10166-CCC-SDA.

Source: Johnson//Becker Files Lawsuit in Federal Court Against SharkNinja Due to Ninja Professional Plus Blender Injuries