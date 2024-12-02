SunFed Produce LLC has recalled all sizes of fresh cucumbers after they were linked to a Salmonella outbreak that sickened 68 people.

The recall involves fresh whole cucumbers that were grown in Mexico and sold at stores in the U.S. between October 12 and November 26.

According to the CDC Outbreak Investigation, at least 68 people in 19 states were infected with Salmonella since October, including 18 who were hospitalized.

The cucumbers were sold to retailers, grocery stores, restaurants, and food service. Each cucumber might have a sticker showing “SunFed Mexico,” and the boxes may have the name: “Agrotato, S.A. de C.V.”

Health officials urge you to throw away unlabeled cucumbers: “If you bought whole fresh American cucumbers during October 12 and November 26 and can’t tell where they are from, throw them away.”

If you ate cucumbers during this time, call your healthcare provider if you have any severe symptoms of Salmonella, such as:

Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving Bloody diarrhea So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down Signs of dehydration, such as: Not peeing much Dry mouth and throat Feeling dizzy when standing up



Source: Outbreak Investigation of Salmonella: Cucumbers (November 2024)