California Baby Dies in Listeria Outbreak From Yu Shang Food

The South Carolina-based Yu Shang Food has recalled about 72,240 pounds of fully-cooked refrigerated meat and chicken products that were linked to a deadly outbreak of food poisoning.

The recall was announced after 11 people were sickened, including 9 who were hospitalized and 1 infant who died, according to the CDC Outbreak Investigation.

The recall includes all products made before October 2024, and investigators have been investigating illnesses since October 2021.

The victims include a pregnant woman from California who had infant twins. Both twins died, but Listeria was only found in one twin, so the CDC only counted the mother and one twin in the case-count.

The true number of sick people in this outbreak is likely much higher than the number reported, according to the CDC.

Health officials are urging customers to throw out the recalled products or return them to the store.

The items were labeled as YUSHANG fully-cooked, refrigerated meat products that were sold in Asian stores, including chicken, pork hock, chicken feet, pork feet, duck neck, beef shank, pork tongue, and more.

According to health officials: “Persons in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food.”

Source: Yu Shang Food, Inc. Recalls Ready-To-Eat Meat and Poultry Products Due to Possible Listeria Contamination