A man who was seriously burned by a pressure cooker has filed a lawsuit against the manufacturers.

The specific pressure cooker product was the Crock-Pot Express Crock Multi-Cooker (Model Number CCPPC100-V1).

The lawsuit was filed by Jason M., a man from Black Eagle, Montana, who was severely burned on January 25, 2022, when he was able to open the lid on a Crock-Pot Pressure Cooker that was pressurized.

Opening the lid when the unit was pressurized caused the sudden release of built-up heat and steam, which ejected the scalding-hot contents out of the pressure cooker and onto his body.

His lawsuit blames the incident on the result of the failure of the pressure cooker’s “safety measures,” which were advertised to keep consumers safe while using the Crock-Pot Pressure Cooker.

In November 2020, Sunbeam Products announced a recall for a similar pressure cooker with a different model number — the Crock-Pot 6-Quart Express Crock Multi-Cooker — after 119 reports of lid detachment and 99 burn injuries.

The lawsuit was filed against the manufacturers of the Crock-Pot Express Crock Multi-Cooker, Sunbeam Products and Newell Brands.

His Crock-Pot Multi-Cooker Lawsuit was filed on January 13, 2025 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Montana — Case 1:25-cv-00009-TJC.