Lexmark Specialty Printers Recalled After Fire Reported

Lexmark International has recalled about 43,510 printers that can overheat and catch on fire.

The problem is that a metal part inside the printer can dislodge, which poses a fire hazard. One fire was reported.

The recall involves Lexmark Specialty Printers with models MS725dvn and MX725adve. The model is on the top cover / door of the printer.

These printers can print on paper, vinyl signs, banners and plastics.

Lexmark said it received two reports of the printers overheating, including one reported fire. No damage or injuries were reported.

The printers were sold from June 2018 through November 2024 at lexmark.com, CDW Logistics, Tech Data Product Management Inc. and Insight Direct USA Inc. for between $1,000 and $4,200.

Lexmark is offering a free repair part that will fix the problem. Lexmark said it “easily snaps into the unit inside the rear access panel,” which eliminates the issue by preventing a metal part from dislodging.

The repair part clicks into place near the printer cartridge. Installation requires no special tools and takes about one minute, Lexmark said.

For more information on how to request a repair part, you can visit the recall website at https://www.lexmark.com/en_us/recall.html.

Source: Lexmark International Recalls Specialty Printers Due to Fire Hazard