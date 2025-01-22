Lawsuits are being filed by people who were severely burned by miniature tabletop fire pits that are fueled by liquid alcohol or ethanol.

Two deaths and at least 60 serious burn injuries have been reported since 2019, including people who suffered 3rd-degree burns over 40% of their body. Many people have been hospitalized and disfigured.

Safety officials are now warning people to stop using ALL types of alcohol or other liquid-burning fire pits due to the burn hazards.

They also created a video to show how these decorative novelty fire pits can suddenly turn into liquid-fuel flame throwers:

Tabletop fire pits, also called “miniature fireplaces,” have been advertised as home decor and marshmallow roasters. The flame comes from an open container that is filled with a burning pool of fuel.

The open container that is filled with burning fuel may be designed like a bowl or a pot inside a concrete or glass fireplace. The fuel is typically liquid alcohol, such as isopropyl “rubbing” alcohol or ethanol.

This design is “extremely dangerous,” according to safety officials, due to life-threatening burn hazards like flame-jetting.

Burning pools of liquid fuel also creates an uncontrollable fire that can suddenly grow in size, shatter the container, or spill if the container tips over, burning anyone nearby.

The fire may also be impossible to extinguish until the fuel is spent, which increases the risk of the fire spreading to nearby objects.

Alcohol-fueled flames also burn at very hot temperatures over 1,600ºF, which can cause 3rd-degree burns in less than one second.

There have been multiple recalls for tabletop fire pits in recent months, but safety officials are warning that this entire category of products is dangerous — which means all types of liquid fuel-burning fire pits.

In October 2024, about 89,500 Colsen Tabletop Fire Pits were recalled after at least 19 reports of burn injuries, including 6 people with very severe burns.

Colsen fire pits were sold by Amazon, Walmart, other website and stores nationwide. Colsen Tabletop Fire Pits were linked to 31 reports of flame-jetting and flames escaping from the concrete container.

In December 2024, at least 2 deaths and 60 serious burn injuries were linked to Alcohol-Fueled FLICKRFIRE Tabletop Fireplaces that were sold on Amazon.com from 2018 through 2024. According to the safety warning, flame-jetting contributed to the death of an elderly couple who were severely burned when a third person tried to refill a FLICKRFIRE Fireplace in June 2024.

Due to the life-threatening safety hazard, “Consumers should immediately stop using and dispose of these dangerous products,” according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Source: Consumer Alert: Stop Using Alcohol or Other Liquid-Burning Fire Pits That Violate Voluntary Standards and Present Flame Jetting and Fire Hazards; Two Deaths and Dozens of Serious Burn Injuries Reported