Dr. Barry Brock, a longtime OB/GYN who worked for Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and other Los Angeles-area organizations, has been accused of sexually abusing women who were seeking medical care.

As of January 2025, at least 167 women have filed sex abuse lawsuits against Dr. Brock and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Beverly Hills.

These lawsuits accuse Cedar-Sinai of a “decades-long cover-up” that enabled his exploitation and abuse of patients by ignoring complaints.

The survivors have reported that Dr. Brock routinely conducted invasive exams without using gloves, performed unnecessary pelvic and breast exams that some women described as rough or even violent, made lewd and sexually-explicit comments, and conducted “examinations” without chaperones present or a gown to wear.

Babies were also victimized by Dr. Brock at Cedars-Sinai, where he was so notorious in the NICU that nurses coined the term “Brock Babies” to describe infants with cracked skulls, and “Brock the Butcherer” to describe his alarming amount of traumatic deliveries.

Survivors claim he insisted on vaginal deliveries for his own sexual gratification, and had a reputation for “blood-bath” deliveries that often involved severe maternal bleeding and injuries to newborn babies.

He was also accused of performing medical procedures post-childbirth without consent, which were described as “female genital mutilation.”

Lawsuits explain that Dr. Barry J. Brock started his career at Cedars-Sinai back in the 1970s. The first complaints against him surfaced in the early 2000s and continued for decades. Even so, Cedars-Sinai kept renewing his medical privileges, allowing the abuse to continue.

In August 2024, Cedars-Sinai suspended Dr. Brock’s medical privileges and launched an internal investigation. Just weeks later, they had enough evidence to formally terminate his employment.

The first lawsuit was filed against him in October 2024, when more than 60 women joined together to file a lawsuit. In early January 2025, a larger group of 107 women filed yet another massive lawsuit.

The state of California allows survivors of sexual abuse by a doctor to file lawsuits for sexual battery — even if they never reported the abuse to police or told anyone what happened. This litigation is expected to continue growing as more survivors come forward to file lawsuits.

Source: 107 more women accuse former Cedars-Sinai physician of sexual misconduct