Office Depot Recalls 64,000 Office Chairs for Fall Hazard

Office Depot and OfficeMax have announced a Safety Recall for about 64,000 WorkPro Momentum Office Chairs that pose a fall hazard.

The recall warns that the “bolts that connect the back of the chair to the base can fail.” People can fall out of the chair and suffer serious injuries if the back of the chair suddenly detaches from the base.

There were 7 reports of people who fell out of the chair, resulting in 2 minor injuries, according to the manufacturer Veyer LLC.

The recall involves WorkPro Momentum Office Chairs that were sold from October 2021 through September 2024.

The ergonomic chairs were sold in two colors: BLACK (model number 8517865) or GRAY (model number 2864384).

They have a metal frame, cushioned seat, 5 wheels, and a high back that shifts side-to-side. The model number is located on a label under the seat cushion.

The recall only involves older WorkPro Momentum Office Chairs; newer chairs that were sold after January 2025 already have the corrected parts inside the box.

If you own a recalled office chair, you can register to get a free repair kit (or multiple kits if you need to repair more than one chair).

To register for a repair kit or find more information, visit the Office Depot recall website at https://help.officedepot.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/7555/kw/recall.

Source: Veyer Recalls WorkPro Office Chairs Due to Fall Hazard