Vornado VH2 Space Heaters Recalled for Fire Hazard

Vornado Air has recalled about 7,780 Vornado® VH2 Whole Room Heaters due to a fire hazard and a risk of electric shocks.

The problem is that the power cord can partially detach from the heater enclosure, which can lead to cord damage over time.

No injuries were reported, but damage to the power cord could result in electrocution injuries. The damaged heater could also catch on fire.

The recalled space heaters were sold exclusively online on Amazon.com from August 2024 through October 2024 for about $90.

You can identify the recalled Vornado space heaters by looking for a silver rating label on the underside of the heater, which will have the date codes “JUL24” or “AUG24” and the model name: “TYPE VH2.”

Vornado is urging customers to immediately stop using the recalled VH2 Space Heaters and register to get a free replacement heater.

For more information, visit the recall website at https://www.vornado.com/recalls/vh2, where you can verify if your product has been recalled using the serial number and date code. The website also has a form where you can register for a new heater.

Source: Vornado Air Recalls VH2 Whole Room Heaters Due to Electric Shock and Fire Hazards; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com