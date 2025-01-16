Northern Tool Shop Stools Recalled After 18 Fall Injuries Reported

Northern Tool + Equipment has recalled about 51,770 Adjustable Swivel Shop Stools with Backrests after people were injured when the seat broke.

The problem is that the welded connection point between the seat base and the stool post can break, which presents a fall hazard.

There were 271 incidents related to the recalled stools, including 18 reports of injuries from falls, and 20 reports of falls without injury.

The stools were sold at Northern Tool + Equipment stores nationwide and online at NorthernTool.com, Walmart.com, Amazon.com and eBay.com from September 2020 through June 2023 for about $80.

Custeroms can identify the recalled shop stools by the product name: “Northern Tool Adjustable Swivel Shop Stool with Backrest, Steel,” with a 275-Lb. Capacity, 29 to 33in. Seat Height (Model No. 20230).

The stool has a black matte finish with a padded vinyl backrest and seat bearing the “NT” logo.

The stools were manufactured by Intradin Co., Ltd. and sold between September 2020 and June 2023. The words “Model No. 20230” and “Intradin Co., Ltd.” are printed on separate labels under the seat. Only stools manufactured by Intradin Co., Ltd. are included in this recall.

For more information, visit the recall website at https://www.northerntool.com/recall-details-20230.

Source: Northern Tool + Equipment Recalls Adjustable Swivel Shop Stools with Backrests Due to Fall Hazard