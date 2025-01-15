Charmast Power Banks Recalled for Fire & Burn Hazards

Charmast has recalled about 488,000 power banks that pose fire and burn injury hazards.

The problem is that the lithium-ion battery in the recalled power banks can overheat and ignite, which poses a fire hazard and a risk of burns.

Four people suffered burns or blisters. Charmast also said it received 44 reports of the recalled power banks expanding, igniting, melting, overheating or smoking due to problems with the lithium-ion battery.

The recall involves Charmast Power Banks that were sold exclusively on Amazon.com between December 2018 and September 2024.

You can identify the recalled power banks by finding the Model Number W1056 printed on the back, and “Charmast” on the front.

Charmast is urging customers to immediately stop using the recalled power banks and contact the company for instructions on how to receive a full refund.

For more information, visit the recall website at https://www.charmast.com/pages/recall-info-page.

Source: Charmast Power Banks Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Sold by Charmast Exclusively on Amazon.com