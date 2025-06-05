Coca-Cola and Costco have issued a recall for bottles of Topo Chico Mineral Water that may be contaminated with bacteria.

The recall involves bottles of Topo Chico Mineral Water (Lot Code #13A2541) that were sold at Costco stores in Louisiana and Texas between May 20 and May 29, 2025.

No illnesses were reported, but the recalled bottles of Topo Chico may be contaminated with a type of bacteria called Pseudomonas.

The recall involves “a limited quantity of Topo Chico Mineral Water (16.9OZ/500ML Glass Bottles 18-pk) due to the possibility of contamination with pseudomonas,” according to Coca-Cola.

Pseudomonas is a group of bacteria that are commonly found in the environment, like soil and water. Healthy people are rarely at risk, but infections can sometimes be life-threatening or deadly.

Certain strains, such as Pseudomonas aeruginosa, can be very drug-resistant. Infections can be very difficult to treat because the bacteria does not die when it is exposed to many common antibiotics.

In recent years, recalls have been issued for a wide variety of consumer products due to Pseudomonas contamination, including eye drops, cleaning products, laundry detergent, and more.

Coca-Cola is urging anyone who bought the recalled bottles of Topo Chico to return it to the store where it was purchased for a refund.

Source: Topo Chico Mineral Water Glass 18pk – Select Lot Code – Select Locations in Texas and Louisiana (Item #1439351)