Health officials are warning consumers not to inhale or recreationally use nitrous oxide products due to the risk of “serious adverse health events, including death.”

In a Safety Advisory, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said it had observed a recent increase in reports of adverse events after people inhaled nitrous oxide products.

Nitrous oxide products have been misused as a recreational drug for decades. Also known as “whippets,” these products are typically sold in small tanks or canisters at smoke/vape shops and gas stations.

In recent years, flavored and unflavored products have gained popularity among younger users. According to the FDA, some of these products are sold under brand-names such as:

Baking Bad

Cosmic Gas

Galaxy Gas

HOTWHIP

InfusionMax

MassGass

Miami Magic

Whip-it!

Inhaling nitrous oxide produces an immediate and short-lived euphoric high, but there is a risk of serious side effects. According to the FDA:

“For some individuals who regularly inhale nitrous oxide, this habit can lead to prolonged neurological effects, including spinal cord or brain damage, even after stopping use.”

The FDA also warned about other serious side effects from nitrous oxide, including “abnormal blood counts, asphyxiation, blood clots, frostbite, headache, impaired bowel and bladder function, lightheadedness, limb weakness, loss of consciousness, numbness, palpitations, paralysis, psychiatric disturbances (delusions, hallucinations, paranoia, depression), tingling, trouble walking, vitamin B12 deficiency, and in some cases, death.”

Source: FDA Advises Consumers Not to Inhale Nitrous Oxide Products