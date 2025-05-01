Harvest NYC has announced a recall for packages of enoki mushrooms that may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, a bacteria that causes food poisoning.

The recalled Enoki Mushrooms were distributed nationwide in retail stores.

They were sold in 200-gram, green plastic packages marked with UPC Barcode 6975730520101 on the back label, distributed by Hofood99 Inc., 21903 56th Ave Oakland Gardens, NY 11364.

No illnesses were reported. The potential risk of Listeria contamination was discovered by health officials who collected samples of the enoki mushrooms from a store in Buffalo, New York.

According to the recall:

“Subsequent analysis by NYS Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Laboratory revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in some 200g packages of Enoki Mushroom.”

Harvest NYC is urging customers who bought the recalled Enoki Mushrooms between January 11 and January 31, 2025, to immediately destroy the products or return them for a full refund.

Source: Harvest NYC Inc Recalls Enoki Mushroom Due to Possible Health Risk