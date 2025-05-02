SharkNinja has recalled over 1.8 million Ninja Foodi Pressure Cookers after dozens of lawsuits were filed by people who were burned when they were able to open the lid when it was pressurized.

The recall involves all Ninja Foodi Pressure Cookers / TenderCrisp Air Fryers (OP-300 Series) that were sold nationwide from January 2019 to March 2025.

The pressure cookers were recalled after numerous reports that the lids can be opened while the cooker is pressurized, resulting in burn injuries from hot contents spewing out as the excess pressure is suddenly released.

SharkNinja said it received 106 reports of burn injuries, including more than 50 reports of people who suffered 2nd- or 3rd-degree burns to their face or body, with 26 lawsuits filed by people who were burned.

These recalled OP-300 Series Ninja Foodi Pressure Cookers may have model numbers OP300, OP301, OP301A, OP302, OP302BRN, OP302HCN, OP302HAQ, OP302HW, OP302HB, OP305, OP305CO or OP350CO.

They were sold nationwide at Walmart, Costco, Sam’s Club, Amazon, Target, and online from January 2019 to March 2025 for about $200.

SharkNinja is warning consumers to stop using the pressure cooking function and contact SharkNinja for a free lid replacement. Consumers can continue using the air fryer and other functions.

For more information, visit the recall website at https://www.rqa-inc.com/client/SharkNinja/.

Source: SharkNinja Recalls 1.8 Million Foodi Multi-Function Pressure Cookers Due to Burn Hazard; Serious Burn Injuries Reported