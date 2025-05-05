Huffy has announced a recall for about 23,260 Children’s Ride-On Tonka Dump Trucks due to fire and burn hazards.
The problem is that the controller on the ride-on trucks can overheat, which poses a fire hazard and a risk of burn injuries.
No injuries were reported, but there was one report of a fire that consumed a ride-on truck. Huffy also received 3 reports of the controller overheating.
The recall involves the Huffy 12-Volt Tonka Dump Truck ride-on toy (models 17323 and 17362).
To determine if your child’s ride-on toy is being recalled, look for the date code label on the underside of the truck body. The date codes included in this recall depend on the model.
- For trucks with model 17323, the recalled date codes are: 15923 through 36523, and 00124 through 18724.
- For trucks with model 17362, the recalled date codes are: 15623 through 36523, and 00124 through 18424.
The recalled ride-on trucks were sold at Target and Sam’s Club stores nationwide and online at www.target.com and www.samsclub.com from June 2023 through March 2025 for about $300.
Huffy is urging customers to immediately stop allowing children to use the recalled ride-on dump trucks. “Please ensure that the product has been turned off and the battery is disconnected.”
Huffy is offering a free replacement controller. For more information, visit the recall website at https://www.huffy.com/tonka-ride-on-toy-recall.
Source: Huffy Recalls Children’s Ride-On Tonka Dump Trucks Due to Fire and Burn Hazards