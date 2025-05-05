Huffy has announced a recall for about 23,260 Children’s Ride-On Tonka Dump Trucks due to fire and burn hazards.

The problem is that the controller on the ride-on trucks can overheat, which poses a fire hazard and a risk of burn injuries.

No injuries were reported, but there was one report of a fire that consumed a ride-on truck. Huffy also received 3 reports of the controller overheating.

The recall involves the Huffy 12-Volt Tonka Dump Truck ride-on toy (models 17323 and 17362).

To determine if your child’s ride-on toy is being recalled, look for the date code label on the underside of the truck body. The date codes included in this recall depend on the model.

For trucks with model 17323, the recalled date codes are: 15923 through 36523, and 00124 through 18724.

For trucks with model 17362, the recalled date codes are: 15623 through 36523, and 00124 through 18424.

The recalled ride-on trucks were sold at Target and Sam’s Club stores nationwide and online at www.target.com and www.samsclub.com from June 2023 through March 2025 for about $300.

Huffy is urging customers to immediately stop allowing children to use the recalled ride-on dump trucks. “Please ensure that the product has been turned off and the battery is disconnected.”

Huffy is offering a free replacement controller. For more information, visit the recall website at https://www.huffy.com/tonka-ride-on-toy-recall.

Source: Huffy Recalls Children’s Ride-On Tonka Dump Trucks Due to Fire and Burn Hazards