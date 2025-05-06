Health officials have announced multiple recalls for fresh tomatoes that may be contaminated with Salmonella.

The chain-reaction of recalls began when Hanshaw & Capling Farms, a major food processing company in Florida, discovered a possible risk of Salmonella contamination in their facility.

On May 2, 2025, fresh tomatoes were recalled by Williams Farms Repack LLC, a bulk produce re-packaging company. The tomatoes were packaged between April 23 and April 28, 2025, then sold to wholesalers and distributors in Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Also on May 2, another tomato recall was announced by Ray & Mascari Inc., which is a re-packaging company that is based in Indianapolis. The recall involves 4-count Vine Ripe Tomatoes that were packaged in plastic clamshell containers. The products were sold by Gordon Food Service Stores in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Wisconsin.

Ray & Mascari said the recalled tomatoes were packaged in 4-Count plastic clamshell containers weighing 20-oz (1 pound, 4 ounces) or 567 grams, with UPC number 7 96553 20062 1.

Retailers can find the master case label with Lot# RM250424 15250B or Lot# RM250427 15250B. The master case is a cardboard produce box with a lid, containing twelve 4-count plastic clamshell containers.

No illnesses have been reported, but consumers with any symptoms of Salmonella should contact a healthcare professional.

An infection with Salmonella bacteria is not usually a life-threatening illness for healthy adults, but it can be severe for young children, elderly adults, and people with weakened immune systems.

Source: Ray & Mascari Inc. Recalls 4 Count Vine Ripe Tomatoes Because of Possible Health Risk