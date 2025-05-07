Baseus has announced a Safety Recall for about 55,380 portable chargers because the lithium-ion battery can overheat and catch on fire.

Baseus said it received 76 reports of incidents involving the portable chargers, including 72 reports of bulging and 4 reports of fires. There were also 3 reports of property damage.

The recall involves Baseus 65W 30000mAh portable chargers with model number BS-30KP365 and a serial number ending in the number 0 through 9 or the letter “D.”

They were sold online at Amazon.com, AliExpress.com, Walmart.com and Baseus.com from April 2020 through April 2025 for $39 to $90.

Baseus is urging customers to immediately stop using the chargers and register for a free replacement at the website: https://www.baseus.com/pages/recall_select_BS-30KP365.

To receive a replacement, consumers will be required to confirm disposal of the portable charger in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.

Source: Baseus Portable Chargers Recalled Due to Fire Hazard; Sold on Amazon.com by Shenzhen Baseus Technology