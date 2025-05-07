Baseus has announced a Safety Recall for about 55,380 portable chargers because the lithium-ion battery can overheat and catch on fire.

Baseus said it received 76 reports of incidents involving the portable chargers, including 72 reports of bulging and 4 reports of fires. There were also 3 reports of property damage.

The recall involves Baseus 65W 30000mAh portable chargers with model number BS-30KP365 and a serial number ending in the number 0 through 9 or the letter “D.”

They were sold online at Amazon.com, AliExpress.com, Walmart.com and Baseus.com from April 2020 through April 2025 for $39 to $90.

Baseus is urging customers to immediately stop using the chargers and register for a free replacement at the website: https://www.baseus.com/pages/recall_select_BS-30KP365.

To receive a replacement, consumers will be required to confirm disposal of the portable charger in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.

Source: Baseus Portable Chargers Recalled Due to Fire Hazard; Sold on Amazon.com by Shenzhen Baseus Technology

Posted by Daily Hornet

We aim to provide progressive news that covers politics and corporate wrongdoing. We have no corporate interests to serve. No hidden agenda. We’re here to bring you the news you need to know with a grassroots twist.

All Posts

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *